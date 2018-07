ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) candidate Makhdoom Mehbubuzaman has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-58 Matiari-01 by securing 56,616 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, GDA’s candidate Naseer Ahmed stood second by getting 34,642 votes. The third position was grabbed by independent candidate Huzoor Bakhsh with 1,568 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 54.47%.