ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Partry Parliamentarians (PPPP) Zulfiqar Bachani has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-224 Tando Allahyar by securing 97,147 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Grand Democratic Allience candidate Muhammad Mohsin stood second by getting 70,914 votes.

The third position was grabbed by MMA candidate Wali Muhammad Laghari with 7,876 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 54.05%.