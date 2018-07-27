PPPP’s Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah wins NA-206 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians candidate Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah won election from National Assembly constituency NA-206 Sukkur-I by securing 84,726 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Syed Tahir Hussain shah of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf stood second by getting 58,805 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Muhammad Saleh Indhar, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan by getting 14,161 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 58.14%.