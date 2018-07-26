PPPP’s Sajid Turi wins NA-46 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian’s (PPPP) candidate Sajid Hussain Turi has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-46 Tribal Area-VII by securing 21,461 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Syed Iqbal Mian of Pakistan Tahreeek-a-Insaaf stood second by getting 16,934 votes. The third position was grabbed by independent candidate Syed Irshad Hussain by securing 16,933 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 43.17%.