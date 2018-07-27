PPPP’s Roshanuddin Junjo wins NA-217 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians candidate Roshanuddin Junejo won election from National Assembly constituency NA-217 Sanghar-III by securing 102,361 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Mehar Ali Alias Mahi Khan of Grand Democratic Alliance stood second by getting 43,757 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Akbar Hussain Chughtai of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan by getting 7,552 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 47.59%.