PPPP’s Riaz Sherazi wins PS-77 elections

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan People Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Riaz Hussain Sherazi has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-77 Thatta -I by securing 50,909 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Arslan Bux Barohi of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s stood second by getting 6,128 votes. The third position was grabbed by Abdullah Adam Gandro Muttahidda Majlis-i-Ammal with 2,991 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 46.91%.