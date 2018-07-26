PPPP’s Rafiullah wins NA-238 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians candidate Syed Rafiullah has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-238 Malir-III by securing 29,598 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party candidate Hafiz Aurengzeb stood second by getting 19,463 votes. The third position was grabbed by Muhammad

Zunaira Rehman candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf with 16,495 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 44%.