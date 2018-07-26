PPPP’s Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur wins NA-220 election

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians candidate Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-220, Umerkot by securing 162,979 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf candidate Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi stood second by getting 104,267 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz candidate Neelum Walji with 5,089 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 61.96%.