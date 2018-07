ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Nasir Hussain Shah Rizvi has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-25 Sukkur-IV by securing 42,490 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Independent candidate Ameer Bux alias Meer stood second by getting 21,361 votes. The third position was grabbed by MMA’s Muhammad Dawood with 12,059 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 47.69%.