ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Naeem Ahmed Kharal has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-31 Khairpur-VI by securing 36,392 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Grand Democratic Alliance’s Ismail Shah stood second by getting 28,692 votes. The third position was grabbed by Amanullah Narijo of Muttahidda Majlis e Ammal with 2,944 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 49.08%.