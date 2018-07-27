PPPP’s Mir Munawar Ali Talpur wins NA-219 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians candidate Mir Munawar Ali Talpur

has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-219 Mirpurkhas-II

by securing 105,823 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Grand Democratic Alliance candidate Arbab Ghulam Rahim stood second by getting 51,145 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Independent candidate Ali Nawaz Shah

getting 9748 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 53.39%.