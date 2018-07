ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians candidate Irfan Ali Laghari has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-234 Dadu-I by securing 96,038 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate Liaquat Ali Jatoi stood second by getting 82,730 votes. The third position was grabbed by independent candidate Karim Ali Jatoi with 1,434 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 50.41%.