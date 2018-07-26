PPPP’s Faraz wins PS-44 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):The Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) candidate Faraz has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PS-44 Sanghar-IV by securing 54,119 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by Election Commission, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate stood second by getting 1179 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 45.49 %.