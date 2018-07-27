PPPP’s Ayaz Ali Shah wins NA-231 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians candidate Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Serazi won election from National Assembly constituency NA-231 Sujawal by securing 129,980 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Molvi Muhammad Saleh Alhadad of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan stood second by getting 11,177 votes.

The third position was grabbed by an independent candidate, Abdul Rehman Mallah by getting 3,447 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 45.89%.