ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian candidate Sikandar Ali Rahoupoto has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-233 Jamshoro by securing 133,492 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Sindh United Party candidate Syed Jalal Mehmood stood second by getting 81,289 votes.

The third position was grabbed by an independent candidate Shujah Ahmed getting 41,89 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 56.35%.