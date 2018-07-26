PPPP-’s Mumtaz Ali wins PP-266 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan People Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Mumtaz Ali has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-266 Rahim Yar Khan XII by securing 36,331 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Shaukat Daud stood second by getting 20,880 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf candidate Muhammad Akmal with 18, 808 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 59.21%.