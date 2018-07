ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari has won National Assembly constituency NA-147 Kashmore by securing 84,742 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Pakistan candidate Shamsher Ali Mazari stood second by securing 47,326 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Independent candidate Rab Nawaz with 3,935 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 36.37%.