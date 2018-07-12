PPP won’t boycott elections: Zardari

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari Thursday ruled out that his party had planned to boycott elections saying it was not a solution to the prevailing issues.

In an interview with a private news channel he claimed it was not a time to hold politicians accountable.

“It’s election time.”

Zardari claimed, he was sent a Rs 1.5 billion notice, but it had been hyped up to 35 billion rupees.

He said opposition had to exist for a government to function in a democratic setup and claimed, whoever formed government after July 25, would have to engage the Pakistan People’s Party.

He claimed whatever might be the case, the PPP won’t let democracy derail and added his party had always supported democratic process and governments.