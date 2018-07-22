PPP will make south Punjab province: Gilani

MULTAN, July 22 (APP)::Former prime minister and PPP central leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has said that only Pakistan People’s Party will make the south Punjab province.

He said this while addressing different corner meetings in NA-158

near Qasba Marral.

Gilani said that the PPP would succeed in general election and it

would form government in centre as well as provinces. The PPP has always solved problems of masses, he added.

Gilani said the PPP was a mature political party and it was doing sensible politics. He said the PPP gave Benazir Income Support

Programme to empower poor families. He promised that the PPP would also extend facilities to farming community after winning elections.

Gilani also promised to ensure record development in Shujabad. He

said that he would settle in NA-158 and continue serving people of the area.