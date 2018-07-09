PPP to introduce Benazir Kissan Card: Bilawal

MULTAN, July 9 (APP)::Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto on Monday said that PPP would introduce Benazir Kissan Card to facilitate farmers by providing subsidies and interest free loans.

Addressing the party workers at Bahawalpur Bypass, he pledged that farmers would be registered after a survey, and they would enjoy insurance of their crops. In case, farmers faced any issue or loss of crops, then they would be compensated through insurance policy, he said. He claimed that PPP always brought farmers friendly policies.

Bilawal said that he received a warm welcome by the people from Karachi to Multan. The PPP is alive and it would remain alive in future too, he said and added that he was not doing politics for power or mudslinging on opponents but his aim was to empower the masses by resolving their issues. If Pakistan was to move forward, then political parties would have to steps for addressing the real issues, he said.

He pledged that PPP would ensure free medical treatment and education facilities in the country. Paying tribute to citizens of Multan he said the people had always supported the PPP and democracy.

If there was democracy in the country, he said, it was due to the sacrifices of the people of Multan.

“My grandfather had contested elections from Multan and similarly, Yusuf Raza Gilani is a committed stalwart of PPP”, he said and added when Gilani was the prime minister, he ensured record development in the region.

Bilawal observed that 50 percent population was facing malnutrition, adding, “We will introduce food cards and

open food stores at Union Council level and women will run the stores.” Bilawal claimed that PPP always gave houses to people, adding that Bhutto had given plots to homeless people.

The PPP would end poverty as it had launched BISP Programme and would double its funding, if voted to power, Bilawal claimed.

The PPP launched People Poverty Reduction programme in Sindh province, in which interest free loans were given to 800,000 families and the programme would be extended countrywide after coming into power, he added.

Similarly, PPP always gave employment to youngsters, Bilawal claimed and added that he joined politics to complete the mission of his mother.

He claimed that PPP was a lone political party which could take big steps, adding the voice of South Punjab province was raised by his party. If we could give Aghaz-e-Haqooq Balochistan, NFC Award and other programmes then why could not make the South Punjab province, he added.

Bilawal stated that he would honour its pledges made with the public and urged the masses to vote for PPP.

He also urged people to bring Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and other PPP candidates to parliament by

casting maximum votes.

Earlier, the district administration cancelled permission for holding of PPP rally from Bilawal House Multan to Shujabad.