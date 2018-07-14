PPP to give priority to construction of dams, water shortage problems: Bokhari

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate from NA-53, Syed Sibit ul Haider Bukhari Friday said if his party would come to power then the its first priority would be construction of dams and overcome issues to the water.

Talking to APP, he said the supply of drinkable water and sanitation required special attention as presently a large number of households did not have access to enough potable water and there was no proper sanitation system in cities.

He said the current economic system needed to be changed through prudent economic policies adding there was a dire need to implement policies for relief of laborers and working class.

“PPP wants to align the country’s politics on progressive lines by promoting harmony among different faiths and establishing friendly-relationships with neighboring countries,” he said.

He said “We believe on interfaith harmony among people without any discrimination of caste, creed and area.”

Commenting on women’s rights, he said 5 percent quota for women in general election was insufficient and it should be increased.