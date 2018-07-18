PPP to bring about stability in country: Bilawal

PHALIA/MANDI BAHAUDDIN, July 18 (APP)::Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday said the PPP always strengthened democracy and was the only party which could bring about stability in the country.

He was addressing public meetings here and at Mandi Bahauddin in connection with election campaign in Punjab.

He said the PPP during its every tenure strengthened democracy, institutions and national economy.

Bilawal said the PPP being an ideological party never compromised on basic rights of the people.

He said: “The PPP does politics of ideological and does not believe in politics of indecent language”.

He claimed that the PPP always delivered for the poor and started various programmes for prosperity of the common man, including the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

He said the PPP always provided jobs to the youth during its tenure and now after coming to power his party would give jobs to educated youths.

He said the PPP always gave revolutionary manifesto and now once again gave the party manifesto based on many welfare schemes for women, farmers, jobless youth, the poor and

other segments of the society.

Bilawal vowed to introduce ‘kissan cards’ for the insurance of their crops.”If kissan would prosperous then Pakistan will be prosperous”, he added

He said: “We will issue food cards and establish food stores at Union Council level where people would get daily use items (commodities) on low rates”.

“We will also issue interest-free loans for business after coming to power”, he said.

Addressing a public meeting at Mandi Bahauddin, he thanked the people for extending their support in the past to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. “Now I came

here with the same ideas of ZAB and BB for the pro-poor manifesto given by the PPP which would bring about prosperity in the country.

The PPP chairman hinted for a new charter of demands with all political parties.

He said the PPP was the party of the people which always resolved people’s problems and except the PPP, no other political party could resolve problems of the masses.