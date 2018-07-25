PPP raises concern over pre-poll rigging in election: Sherry

KARACHI, Jul 25 (APP):Opposition Leader in Senate Sherry Rehman Wednesday claimed that Pakistan People’s Party had expressed concern over pre-poll rigging in the general election held on Wednesday across the country.

Addressing a press conference here she claimed her party’s polling agents were ousted in many parts of Sindh including Badin and added the PPP had received more than 250 complaints in that regard.

She said her party had asked the Election Commission to extend polling time, but the request was turned down.

Sherry Rehman alleged such tactics had raised many questions over the transparency of the election process.

She urged the authorities concerned to take the polling agents into confidence as it was the right way to ensure transparency in the elections, otherwise the PPP would not accept the results.

PPP Senator Raza Rabbani said that the the PPP, PML-N, and Awami Muslim League had also asked the election commission to extend the polling time, but the requests were not accepted.