PPP-PTI wants to postpone general election for face saving: Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR, Nov 05 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister and Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Engr. Amir Muqam has said that both PPP and PTI leaderships are trying to postpone the forthcoming general election for their face saving but we will not let them run.

He said this while addressing a big public meeting at Kharakai PK-28, District Mardan where he inaugurated provision of sui gas facilities to the area along with other developmental projects. He said both PPP and PTI have been using delaying tactics.

He said PML (N) is the party of the masses and they will bring the actual faces of the people involved in “Darna” and politics of agitations rather to serve the down trodden people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Amir Muqam said Pakistan Muslim (N) is united like it was in the past.

He said PPP and PTI leadership were badly failed in delivering to the masses. The slogan, he said, of change was proved to be just a slogan and no practical steps were taken for the welfare of the people.

He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz would not let them to succeed in their nefarious design they are using for postponing the forthcoming general election. He expressed the hope that the 2018 general election would be held on its schedule and PML (N) would re-elect with the majority votes.

While pointing the presence of hundreds and thousands of people in the public meeting, he said, it clearly indicated the failure of the PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said in PTI govt a metric-pass is also become a doctor. That was the change they actually wanted to bring, he added. He said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has categorically decided to face the courts and that is why he left her ailing wife in the hospital and appeared before the court.

Engr. Amir Muqam said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would emerge victorious in the all the fabricated cases instituted against him by vested lobby. He said that Pakistan future lies in the hands of the youth as they are the future builders of the nation. The youth, he said, should join those who brought Pakistan out of darkness and re-track the country on the road map of progress both economically and socially.

He said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family did nothing wrong and he was sure that they would get a clean chit from the accountability court. He criticized the opposition, especially the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for claiming that the ousted premier had left Pakistan to escape accountability in the references filed against him.

Amir Muqam said that PML-N is strong in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and that it’s now time to show Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that KP public is with Nawaz Sharif.

He further said that the people that have come out to show support for Nawaz Sharif are doing that out of sheer loyalty. He said that the party workers live and die just for the party leader.

Blaming Imran of having double standards and policies he stated, “Imran Khan paralyzed Islamabad during his 128-day sit-in at D-Chowk. He affirmed that the people are going along with Nawaz Sharif out of their love and loyalty with him.

“We are committed to the public and not to the opposition, he concluded.

Please follow and like us: