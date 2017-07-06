PPP, PTI fail to deliver in Sindh, KPK : Mushahidullah

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): Central Secretary Information,

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Nawaz), Senator Mushahidullah Khan on

Thursday said majority of international and local institutions had

acknowledged performance of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s government as

the best in history of Pakistan.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI)

had failed to deliver in their respective provinces, he told APP.

In an exclusive talk, Mushahidullah said Imran Khan

himself was a corrupt person so how he could fight against corruption.

He said PML-N had expressed its concerns over Joint

Investigation Team (JIT) and in that respect approached Supreme

Court (SC) but the petition was dismissed.

Senator Mushahidullah said, “Our concerns over JIT proved valid

after photoleak of the prime minister’s son and matter of Whatsapp.”

He said the prime minister, his two sons and a daughter were

summoned for investigation by the JIT, adding that matters of last three

decades were being investigated.

He said in Panama Papers case, names of more than 450 persons had

been mentioned, but it was quite astonishing that only sons of

the prime minister were being targeted.

Replying to a question, Mushahidullah said both PPP and PTI

had governments in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) respectively,

but their performance was zero, alleging that uncertainty was created

which caused Rs 900 billion loss to stock exchange.

He said Nawaz Sharif has put the country on path of

development, adding that he would come to power again after winning

general election 2018.

To another question, he said JIT report would be made public in

July and after going through this, PML-N would decide its next

course of action.