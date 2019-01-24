PPP, PML-N playing gimmicks in NA to avoid cases: Iftikhar Durrani

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs Iftikhar Durrani Thursday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) were playing gimmicks in national assembly to avoid corruption cases.

Trial courts had launched the investigations against the leaders of PPP and PML-N, he said adding that the cases were filed against these political parties during the tenure of last regimes.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Opposition leaders were making hue and cry over non-issues. He added that the tactics were being used just to pressurize the government for avoiding cases.

The use of derogatory language was being promoted at the forum of NA, he said adding that PTI government would not come under pressure through negative role of the Opposition parties.

He suggested that political parties should come forward for legislation process so that effective work could be produced for the betterment of the people.

Iftikhar Durrani said that previous governments could not streamline the system during their tenures. He stated that PTI government after coming into power had to face economic crisis.

He said that last governments of PPP and PML-N had damaged the national economy, adding that due to which, the people were confronted with multiple challenges. He, however, said that present government was taking all important measures to improve the system and for this, every possible steps had been taken to achieve the objectives.