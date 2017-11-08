PPP does not support demand of early elections: Rehman Malik

BEIJING, Nov 8 (APP):: While rejecting demand of early general elections, former Interior Minister and a central leader of PPP, Rehman Malik Wednesday said that a political party had initiated a campaign for new elections even after four months of the taking oath by the present government.

“We always support continuity of the democratic process and our party is in favour of the present democratic set up to complete its term,” he told mediapersons before his departure after a three-day visit to the Chinese capital at the invitation of People’s Security University of China here.

“If the present government completes its five-year term, it means, all the political parties give the democracy a chance,” he added.

Rehman Malik said that it is responsibility of all the political parties to take democracy forward. Those who want fresh elections, only desire to secure power but only people will decide about it.”

Regarding a question about political reconciliation, he said the dialogue is only way forward and important in the politics adding, “We have no programme to destabilize the government but we want supremacy of the rule of law in the country.”

The former interior minister expressed a need to evolve a political consensus to cope with the challenges faced by the country.

“We should sit together setting aside political differences and evolve unanimous security, economy and foreign policies,” he added.

He said there is complete national consensus on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding, “We should sit together to evolve a consensus on other issues as well.”