PPP claims rigging, registers complaints with ECP

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Wednesday claimed rigging in the general election and said to have registered number of complaints with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to media persons here, PPP General Secretary Farhatullah Babar alleged that complaints of rigging had been received from various polling stations.

The PPP had registered over 240 complaints with the ECP regarding deliberate delay in the polling process to restrict maximum number of people to cast their votes, restriction of polling agents’ presence during the vote counting process and non-provision of Form 45 by polling staff to the agents in time.

All the complaints should be investigated and action should be taken against those found involved in the wrong doing, he added.

He said the PPP had always wanted continuity of democracy and rendered sacrifices for its sake.

Babar recalled that the PPP had raised questions over the transparency of general election 2013 and termed the same the election of returning officers, however, it accepted the results in the national interest.