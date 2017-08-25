PPL spends Rs 6.3 bln under CSR obligation in six years

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): The Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL)

has spent around Rs 6.322 billion under Corporate Social Responsibility

(CSR) obligation in different oil and gas producing districts across the

country during the last six years.

The company carried out welfare schemes amounting to Rs 844

million, Rs 1,100 million, Rs 1,070 million, Rs 1,226 million, Rs 1,090 million and Rs 992 million in years 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16 respectively, official sources told APP.

Giving break up, they said, the PPL spent Rs 1,164 million in health

sector, Rs 1,239 in education sector, Rs 1,112 million for water schemes, Rs 306 million for infrastructure development, Rs 1,872 for provision of free gas to Sui Town, disbursed donations amounting to Rs 101 million, provided Rs 237 million relief to flood affected people and used Rs 291 milliion under the Petroleum Concession Agreement (PCA) during the period.

They said the company’s welfare schemes were in progress under PCA

obligation in 10 blocks including Khuzzdar, Kalat, Barkhan, Kharan East,

Kharan West, Kharan, Margand, Nausherwani, Habi and Bela West to

extend maximum facilities to locals.