ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):Pfizer Pakistan Limited (PPL) and Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide medical assistance to needy cancer patients.
Under the agreement, Pfizer Pakistan and Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal will support patient diagnosed with cancer and are under critical care requiring novel treatments which are beyond conventional therapies from across Pakistan.
PPL signs MoU with PBM to support cancer patients
ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):Pfizer Pakistan Limited (PPL) and Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide medical assistance to needy cancer patients.