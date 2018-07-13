PPIB commissions 34 private power generation projects, Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):A total of 34 private power generating projects having cumulative power generation capacity of 11,835.50 mw have been commissioned through Private Power and infrastructure Board (PPIB).

Minister for Power Ali Zafar told Senate in a written reply that the PPIB has also processed three public sector power generation projects of 3,633 MW in the IPP mode bringing the total to 37 projects and 15,468.50 MW.

He said PPIB is currently processing 23 hydro and coal based private power generation projects of 12,714 MW. In addition, PPIB is also processing one RLNG based project of 1,263 MW in the public sector in IPP mode bringing the total to 24 projects and 13,977 MW.