PPIB attracts $9.4 bln foreign investment so far

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): The Private Power and Infrastructure

Board (PPIB) has successfully managed to induct 31 independent private

power projects (IPPs) of about 9071 MW so far by attracting around $ 9.4

billion investment.

According to Economic Survey 2016-17 report released by Minister for

Finance and Revenue Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the PPIB is a “One Window”

facilitator to the private investors in the field of power

generation on behalf of the Government of Pakistan (GOP).

The main achievements are:

The PPIB attracted leading international/local investors and lenders

to the Pakistan’s Power Sector and currently IPPs are around 50% of the

country’s total installed generation capacity.

84 MW New Bong Hydropower Project, the first hydro IPP in

Pakistan/AJK has already commissioned while financing agreements for 870

MW Suki Kinari has also signed with the lenders.

Similarly, construction activities on 1320 MW each PQEPCL and

Sahiwal power projects and 660 MW Engro Powergen Thar Limited has also

started.