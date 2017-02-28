PPD issues two commemorative stamps on 13th ECO Summit

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Pakistan Postal Department (PPD) has

issued two `Commemorative Postage Stamps’ on the eve of 13th

Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit being held at the

federal capital on March 1.

The stamps are issued with approval of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, an official of PPD told APP.

The `First Day Cover’ and Leaflet describing the ECO and the 13th ECO Summit Islamabad are also issued along with the stamps, he informed.

The stamps contain official logo and message (Connectivity for Regional Prosperity) of the summit.

The said Commemorative Stamps are of value of Rs 8 each, and it will be available at all General Post Offices and Philatelic Bureau w.e.f March 1 for sale to public.