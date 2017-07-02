PPAF disburses Rs. 184.94 bln in 17 years to control poverty

ISLAMABAD, July 2 (APP): Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund
(PPAF) has disbursed Rs. 184.94 billion to its 134 partner
organizations in 130 districts across the country during last 17
years (Year 2000 till March 2017).
PPAF supports government’s social protection programme by
providing a poverty graduation approach for the poorest households
in over 1,600 Union Councils (UCs).
During same period, 8.4 million individuals availed PPAF
microcredit financing, 36,300 water and infrastructure projects
completed, 2,000 health and education facilities supported, 440,000
credit groups and 132,500 community organizations formed, 111,000
individuals trained through managerial and skills/entrepreneurial
training events, 108,000 ultra and vulnerable poor households
received productive assets and 282,000 interest free loans disbursed
through Prime Minister Interest Free Loan (PMIFL) scheme.
Official sources on Sunday said around 26,000 individuals
including women and youth were also trained on enterprise
development under Waseela-e-Haq National & Waseela-e-Haq Sindh
programme of and facilitated in establishing their successful
venture, and rehabilitation of 30,800 persons with disabilities.
PPAF acts as an Apex Organization carrying out programmes
through 134 Partner Organizations (POs) and it assists ultra or
very poor household (as per poverty scorecard score O-23) to lift
them out of poverty (attain a score of 35 or above) on a sustainable
basis non-poor condition for over three years).
Giving further details, the sources said during July 2016 to
March 2017, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund disbursed an amount of
Rs. 9.207 billion to its POs.
During same period, a total of 646 Community Organizations
(COs) were formed and 5,488 community and PO staff members were
trained (32% women) under Institutional Development
and Social Mobilization component.
Similarly, under Livelihood, Employment and Enterprise
Development (LEED) component, 6951 individuals received skills/
entrepreneurial training (43% women) and 3,212 productive assets
were transferred ultra and vulnerable poor (39% women).
Around 246,142 new microcredit loans were extended to
borrowers including 60% women borrowers and 485 Water and
Infrastructure sub-projects were initiated benefitting 352,853
persons (54% women).
Under health and education component, 754 educational and 97
health facilities were supported during the reporting period.
Around 75,655 students (43% girls) were supported and
148,276 patients (52% women and girls) were treated under various
ailments, 93,427 interest free loans (62% women) were disbursed
through Prime Minister Interest Free Loans scheme, 79 Persons with
Disabilities (PWDs) were also rehabilitated.
The sources said overall, these projects and interventions
benefitted around 0.9 million poor and marginalized population
including 54% women beneficiaries during the reporting period.
