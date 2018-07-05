Power ministry asked to take note of installation of new transformers, towers

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP):Senate Standing Committee on Power on Thursday asked Ministry of Power to take strong exception to installation of any new transformers or towers in any part of the country in this transition period before the general election.

The committee which met with Fida Muhammad in the chair was told by the Ministry that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had already issued directives to the ministries for stopping all development work before July 25.

The committee was assured that a follow up meeting with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of power distribution companies (DISCOs) would also be held in this regard.

The Committee has also asked the Ministry to sit with the Engineering Development Board under the Ministry of Industries to define continuous process of power in different areas for all DISCOs from

K-Electric to TESCO.

The Committee while discussing the matters of K-Electric has asked the ministry to submit a copy of the agreement of supply of 650MW to K-Electric from the national grid in the next meeting.

The Committee sought details as to why the supply is continuing despite the expiry of contract in 2015.

The Committee took strong notice of low maintenance and up-gradation of machinery at Lakhra Power Plant that has a capacity of generating 150MW.

The Committee decided to take this matter in detail in the meeting of the sub-committee next Wednesday and asked the CEO to submit the demands for up-gradation and the documents in its support.

The Committee was told by CEO PESCO Dr Amjad that the problem of loadshedding and tripping

of feeders in Hattar Industrial Estate would be resolved in one month’s time after converting the 400/5 series panels to 800/5 series panels.

While discussing the up-gradation of scales of various officers of DISCOs from BPS-19 to BPS-20, the Committee was told that the committee for scale up-gradation sits twice a year and currently

146 people were eligible for up-gradation of posts.

The Committee sought details of the promotion criteria along with key performance indicators

and recommended that promotions and up-gradations should be competency based and not time

based.

The meeting was attended by Senators Nauman Wazir Khattak, Saadia Abbasi, Mian Ateeq Sheikh, Maula Bakhsh Chandio, Molvi Faiz Muhammad and Additional Secretary Power, Joint

Secretary Power, CEOs of DISCOs.