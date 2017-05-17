Power loadshedding duration reduced: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik on Wednesday said the duration of power loadshedding had reduced in the country due to concrete measures taken by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

Some 18 hours energy shortage was reported in previous government but power loadshedding now had reduced to six to seven hours in cities and 12 hours in villages, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said, “We had launched many power projects in the country and these would help meeting the growing energy demands.”

Musadik Malik said uninterrupted power supply had ensured to the provinces without any discrimination.

He said loadshedding was being reported in areas where people theft electricity. There was no prolong energy shortage in those areas where consumers were paying bills, he added.

Replying to a question, he urged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders to avoid using derogatory language against national institutions.