Power distribution system offers $ 4 bln market: Awais Leghari

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):Minister for Power Division, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has invited Japanese companies and investors for investing and exploring $ 4 billion market in the power distribution system in the area of service delivery to the consumers including the modern technological solutions.

The Minister extended the invitation to the Japanese Investors today in a meeting with Ambassador of Japan to PakistanTakshir Kurai, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

The Minister while highlighting the importance of service delivery within the electricity distribution network said that since the government has been able to bridge the demand and supply gap with its induction of multiple fuel power generation, the emphasis was fast shifting towards providing the electricity to the end consumers with service delivery of international standards.

He said that the government was now pondering over bringing in the private sector for better service delivery to the end consumers.

He said that since the distribution network and associated gadgets were still lacking the modern technological advancement, and present DISCOs have no enough investment, it was high time that the public-private partnership could take the stage.

He said that the government was considering multiple options with high rate of return on investment in this regard.

Awais Leghari appreciated the existing level of cooperation between the two countries especially in the power sector.

He also highlighted the need of Japanese assistance in capacity building of the human resource at different levels of the Power Sector.

He directed the Power Division to keep close liaison with Embassy of Japan in this regard.

The Minister also urged the need of assistance by the Japanese side in the formulation of policy documents and future energy plan for power sector in Pakistan.

The Minister said that Pakistan and Japan are close friends and have commonality of views on a number of issues at international level.

He specially mentioned the Japan assistance in the Transmission expansion in Pakistan.

The Minister also informed the Ambassador regarding the initiatives that the present government has taken in the power sector.

Takashi Kuri while underscoring the need of further enhancing the existing cooperation between the two counties said that Japan would continue to provide assistance to Pakistan in different fields. He said that Japan and Pakistan have undertaken many good projects in Power Sector as well.

The Ambassador said that Japanese companies and investors were closely following the potential and good rate of return in the power sector.

He said that many companies were now showing interest in investing in power sector in Pakistan.

He specially mentioned the recent cooperation between Pakistan and Japan in construction of Islamabad-Burhan transmission line.