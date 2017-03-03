Power crisis to become part of history in 2018: PM

SPINWAM, North Waziristan Agency, March 3 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday reiterated his resolve to end electricity loadshedding in 2018, after completion of the ongoing hydro power projects initiated by the federal government.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Tangi Kurram Dam here, he mentioned a number of hydro power projects as part of his energy policy, which were in process of completion across the country.

He said those project included Diamer Bhasha, Dasu, Munda, Kurram Tangi, Golan-Gol, Machai dams and several others hydro power projects would add surplus electricity to the national grid, ending the power crisis permanently.

He recalled that when his government came to power in 2013, about 18 to 20 hours loadshedding was a routine matter, which had now been reduced to three to four hours due to vibrant energy policy.

The prime minister said that PML-N government’s judicious utilization

of natural resources had steered the country and the nation towards revolutionary change.

“Poverty and illiteracy is not our destiny, rather we will make our own fortune. A prosperous future is awaiting us,” he told the gathering.

He said PML-N had ended the politics of confrontation and negativity and laid the foundation of reconciliatory approach in politics.