Poverty reduced, per capita income increased due to govt policies: Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq

Dar on Thursday said poverty level had been reduced while per capita

income increased due to effective economic policies of the present

government.

Talking to a private TV channel. the minister said national

economy had exceeded $ 300 billion.

He said international community had acknowledged the

progress of Pakistan and they were ready to invest in the country.

He said the focus would be given to further promote

agriculture and information technology (IT) sectors

in the upcoming budget.

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan’s economy was weak some four years

back but now, economic indicators were moving towards progress due

to dynamic policies of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

government.