Poverty reduced, per capita income increased due to govt policies: Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq
Dar on Thursday said poverty level had been reduced while per capita
income increased due to effective economic policies of the present
government.
Talking to a private TV channel. the minister said national
economy had exceeded $ 300 billion.
He said international community had acknowledged the
progress of Pakistan and they were ready to invest in the country.
He said the focus would be given to further promote
agriculture and information technology (IT) sectors
in the upcoming budget.
Ishaq Dar said Pakistan’s economy was weak some four years
back but now, economic indicators were moving towards progress due
to dynamic policies of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)
government.