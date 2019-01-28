Poverty alleviation government’s top priority, says Zartaj Gul

MULTAN, Jan 28 (APP)::Federal minister for climate change Ms. Zartaj Gul said on Monday that poverty alleviation was the top priority of the government and all out efforts were being made to help out the poor.

Addressing the opening ceremony of regional office of Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) here, she said that she was happy over the shifting of PBM regional office from Lahore to Multan to facilitate the poor at their door step and gave the credit to this positive initiative to MD PBM Aun Abbas Bappi.

She said that empowerment of the people of South Punjab was a vision of PTI government and PBM was playing a dynamic role in eradicating poverty.

She appreciated PBM MD for ensuring transparency and merit in the decision making and termed it a worthwhile contribution on way to materializing dreams of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding elimination of poverty.

MNA Syed Fakhar Imam said it was high time for all of us to serve the poor people in an unbiased manner and take decisions on merit criteria only.

He added that it would be the difference between the PTI government and the past governments.

He said that creation of South Punjab as a new province was a genuine demand of the people which he added was destined to be fulfilled.

He underlined the need for establishment of Centres of Excellence for education and training in South Punjab to elevate the lifestyle and broaden vision of the people of this area.

He expressed the hope that the PBM regional office Multan would leave no stone unturned in serving the people of this area.