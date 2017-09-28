Posting, transfers of senior army officers notified

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Pakistan Army on Thursday notified

transfers and posting of various senior officers of Lt General rank,

according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa has been appointed Commander

Southern Command while Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz has been directed to

serve as Commander Lahore Corps.

Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali has been appointed Inspector General

Arms at General Head Quarters (GHQ).