Posters prepares by students put on display at RAC

RAWALPINDI, Sep 28 (APP): As many as 113 posters prepared by
the students of fifteen secondary schools from the region were put
on display at the Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) on Thursday.
The poster competition was organised by the Islamabad Devcom
Centennial Leo Club (IDCLC) and Development Communications Network
(Devcom-Pakistan) in collaboration with the Beaconhouse School
System (BSS) Northern Region to commemorate the International Day of
Peace.
Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Lubna Rehan Pirzada, Member
National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Chaudrhary Muhammad
Shafiq, Syed Abulhassan Rizvi and representatives Devcom-Pakistan
were the guests of honour at the prize distribution ceremony, hosted
by Khadija Akhtar.
The competition was organised to inculcate passion for peace
among the secondary school students through creative pursuits.
MPA Lubna Rehan Pirzada said the Punjab government has taken
several steps to enhance education and youth grooming through
variety of initiatives and programme. Youth cannot be engaged in
peace restoring activities until they are taught the actual meaning
of peace that may be derived out of our religion. The creative
pursuits would certainly lead the youth to well-groomed citizens’
she said.
Minahil, the first prize winner of the competition and a
student of Beaconhouse Harley Street branch, said it was a big
opportunity for the students to show their piece of mind for the
peace in society.
