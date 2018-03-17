Positive approach vital for making progress: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE, Mar 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior

Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that positive approach is

vital for ensuring progress in any field of life.

Addressing a prize distribution ceremony at Apa

Nisar Fatima Girls High School he said that education

and hard work were essential elements for achieving

success.

He said that it was not necessary that if a child

had born in a poor family so the future of that child

would be dark. Future could be changed through education

and dedication, he said.

He further said that daughters of the country were

proving their metal in all fields of life and parents

should ensure that the educational process of daughters

never get interrupted.

Federal Minister said that education should be

acquired with an objective to become good human being and

focus should not only be on getting job.

He said, “purpose of education is to make a individual

a good human being so that a person can understand the

difference between a human and inhuman”.

Ahsan Iqbal said that education develops an ability

of speaking truth and at a time when a student comes out

from educational institution he must be equipped with all

good moral values.He further said that one should set high

goals as big dreams always motivate for struggle and hard

work.

The minister giving his own example said that,”where

i am today is just a blessing of Allah Almighty and result

of hard work besides the prayers of my parents”.

The students should respect their teachers and

elders, he concluded.

On the occasion prizes were also distributed among

the students.