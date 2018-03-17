Positive approach vital for making progress: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE, Mar 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior
Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that positive approach is
vital for ensuring progress in any field of life.
Addressing a prize distribution ceremony at Apa
Nisar Fatima Girls High School he said that education
and hard work were essential elements for achieving
success.
He said that it was not necessary that if a child
had born in a poor family so the future of that child
would be dark. Future could be changed through education
and dedication, he said.
He further said that daughters of the country were
proving their metal in all fields of life and parents
should ensure that the educational process of daughters
never get interrupted.
Federal Minister said that education should be
acquired with an objective to become good human being and
focus should not only be on getting job.
He said, “purpose of education is to make a individual
a good human being so that a person can understand the
difference between a human and inhuman”.
Ahsan Iqbal said that education develops an ability
of speaking truth and at a time when a student comes out
from educational institution he must be equipped with all
good moral values.He further said that one should set high
goals as big dreams always motivate for struggle and hard
work.
The minister giving his own example said that,”where
i am today is just a blessing of Allah Almighty and result
of hard work besides the prayers of my parents”.
The students should respect their teachers and
elders, he concluded.
On the occasion prizes were also distributed among
the students.
