ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Portugal intended to enhance trade with Pakistan as both countries have good potential to improve bilateral trade in many areas by promoting business to business linkages.

This was stated by Charge d’ affairs, Embassy of Portugal Dr. Joao Paulo Marques Sabido Costa, while addressing the business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Ambassador stressed that Pakistan and Portugal should exchange trade delegations and promote B2B linkages to know each other and explore new areas of mutual cooperation.

Dr. Joao said that being a hi-tech country, Portugal was ready to provide technology and machinery to Pakistan in many sectors including agriculture, textile, marble, water resources, building and constructions.

He said Portugal was close to EU and Sub-Sahara and Pakistan should develop close cooperation with it to get better market access to European and African regions.

He said Pakistani Basmati rice and food was quite popular in Portugal and Pakistan should focus on promoting more products to Portuguese market under GSP Plus scheme.

He said Portugal has offered a Golden Visa Programme to attract investment in real estate sector and Pakistani investors should take benefit of this programme.

He said Portugal has PTAs with many countries and by investing in Portugal, Pakistani investors can promote exports to Europe, Africa, Canada and other regions. He said ICCI should form a delegation for Portugal to explore new business opportunities.

Speaking at the occasion, President, ICCI Sheikh Amir Waheed said that trade volume between Pakistan and Portugal was not encouraging and stressed that both countries should promote strong connectivity between private sectors to identify untapped areas of mutual cooperation.

He said Portugal should enhance the import of Pakistani products including textiles, garments, surgical instruments, sports goods, leather products, fruits & vegetables and other products to extend full benefits of GSP Plus to Pakistan.

He said Portugal has good expertise in energy generation through renewable sources and it should cooperate with Pakistan in easing its energy problems.

He said both countries have good potential to exchange expertise in the fields of education, science and information technology while promotion of tourism would strengthen bilateral relations. He said Portugal was quite strong in high technology and it should cooperate with Pakistan to manufacture value added and hi-tech products.