popular leader disqualified without any reason: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Friday said without any reason a popular leader had been disqualified and now he was facing a speedy trials in the accountability court.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Accountability Court was an open court and lawyers could witness the proceedings of the case.

The state minister said it was the responsibility of the government to provide the security to the court.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan was declared as absconder yet he was criticising the national institutions.