‘Polo in Pink 2017’ tournament starts Tuesday

LAHORE, Oct 23 (APP)::The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital-endorsed Polo in Pink 2017 tournament will start here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground Tuesday.

As many as 11 teams have been participating in the first and main tournament of the polo season. The teams are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Total Nutrition, Sherwood, MMS, Barry’s and Sakuf while Pool B comprises Guard Group, Diamond Paints, Newage, Jalpana, Qatalpur and Black Horse Paints.

The inaugural match of the tournament will be played between Total Nutrition and Sherwood at 2 pm Tuesday.

Lahore Polo Club President Irfan Ali Hyder, in a statement Monday, said with the tournament ‘Polo in Pink’, which was being organised in cooperation with the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital to create awareness regarding breast cancer, the polo season of Lahore Polo Club would begin.

“Polo is known as the game of kings and knights and much-awaited polo season is going to start with this major activity and noble cause of making the masses aware about breast cancer. The players, teams, horses and grounds, everything is ready for the upcoming season and I hope they will give out their best to make this season one of the best of their career,” he added.

Irfan said the Lahore Polo Club had a long history of producing quality polo players and this year too, many young talented players would earn good name and place in the top teams by exhibiting their prowess during the matches.

“The purpose of Lahore Polo Club is to provide entertainment to the polo enthusiasts through enthralling matches and tournaments and also to produce a best lot for Pakistan polo and we will continue to serve the game in the best possible manner,” he added.