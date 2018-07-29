Polls held in free, fair manner: Spokesman ECP

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP):Spokesman to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Altaf Ahmed Khan on Sunday said the general election were held in a free, fair and transparent manner across the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the delegation of European Union (EU) observer had also expressed their satisfaction on conduct of general polls in the country.

He said the ECP had announced results of all constituencies and there was no pending result of an area.

The spokesman said the Result Transmission System (RTS) was the first ever initiative taken in Pakistan and it was not tested before in the country.

Technical faults in the RTS were the main reason of delay in the announcement of election results, he said.

Altaf Ahmed said ECP was investigating the process of failure of RTS system in different constituencies of the country.

To a question, he said if anybody was found guilty, the ECP would take disciplinary action against them.