Polling underway in PS-114 Karachi by-election

ISLAMABAD, July 9 (APP): Polling for by-election in Sindh

Assembly constituency PS-114 Karachi is in progress. It will

continue till 5.00 pm without any break.

Tight security arrangements have been made for smooth

conduct of polling, reported Radio Pakistan.

Similarly, people have also started costing votes in by-

election for Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly seat GBLA-4

Hunza Nagar. Nine candidates are contesting in the by-election.