Polling to elect 97MPAs, 51MNAs begins across KP

PESHAWAR, Jul 25 (APP):Polling to elect 97MPAs and 51MNAs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province including recently merged seven tribal districts and six frontier regions began across the province amid tight security.

The polling would continue from 08:00am to 06:00pm without any break. The electorates have started arriving their respective polling camps setup outside closure the polling stations for obtaining chits and carrying their name and voter number.

The security personnel have been deployed at the entry and exit points for facilitation of smooth conduct of the polls. The party workers have tastefully decorated their vehicles, carry vans, jeeps, cars, bikes and rickshaws with party banners and bringing the voters to the polling stations for casting votes.

The election staff has already reached the polling stations ahead of start of scheduled polling timing under the supervision of security staff. The workers of political parties are guiding the electorates about the ballot papers meant for provincial and national assembly.