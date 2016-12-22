Polling starts for final phase of LB elections

SARGODHA, Dec 22 (APP): Polling started in peaceful atmosphere for the election of one district council chairman and five chairmen of municipal committees at district Sargodha here on Thursday morning.

As many as 189 members of district councils of seven Tehsils

including Sillanwali, Sargodha, Bhalwal, Sahiwal, Kotmomin, Bhera and Shahpur will cast their votes to elect chairman of the district council Sargodha.

Polling stations have been made at Faisal Hall District council

building Sargodha for the distrcit council chairmanship while the members of 5 municipal committees will cast votes at polling stations setup at their respective Tehsil buildings.

A competition is expected between PMLN candidate Sardar Asim Sher

Meken and joint opposition candidate Ch Farrukh Javed Ghuman for the office of district chairman.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N candidate Malik Aslam

Naveed has already won the mayorship of Sargodha as he remained unopposed.